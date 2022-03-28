Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $279.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.59.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

