Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $64.33.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CBRE Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

