Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in TransUnion by 40.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.25. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.