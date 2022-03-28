Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by 11.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of 1,033.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.65 and a beta of 1.13. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

