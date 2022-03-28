Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Acquires C$136,150.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.23 per share, with a total value of C$136,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,150.

TSE PXT traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$27.48. The company had a trading volume of 210,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,028. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.11. Parex Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.28 and a twelve month high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$397.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.5399997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

PXT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.29.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

