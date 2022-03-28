Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $358.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of PH opened at $290.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $268.51 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

