Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp’s (NASDAQ:PCXCU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 4th

Parsec Capital Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:PCXCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 4th. Parsec Capital Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCXCU opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Get Parsec Capital Acquisitions alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.