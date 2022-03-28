Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 8,640 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,203. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

