Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 729.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,297. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.