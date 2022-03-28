Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $49.76. 372,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,735,553. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

