Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 2,032.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Nestlé by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.00. 297,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.37. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About Nestlé (Get Rating)
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.