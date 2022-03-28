Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 2,032.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Nestlé by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.00. 297,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.37. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

