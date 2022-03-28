Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 122 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Genworth Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,454,000 after buying an additional 83,175 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $454.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,913. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $394.27 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

