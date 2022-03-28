Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 3,500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 669.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 62,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,005. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.34.

