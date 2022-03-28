Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 353 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 57,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $83.97. 2,525,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

