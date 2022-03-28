Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 693 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.88. 4,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,902. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

