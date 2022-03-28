Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $64.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $67.20 million. Paya reported sales of $55.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $279.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.51 million to $280.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $315.39 million, with estimates ranging from $305.66 million to $331.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.00 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter worth $122,000.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.