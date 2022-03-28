Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSFE. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $3.56 on Friday. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,679,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after buying an additional 2,723,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after buying an additional 3,641,853 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth $26,350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

