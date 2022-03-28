PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $23.12

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $22.24. PBF Energy shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 98,618 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.50.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.53) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $12,380,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

