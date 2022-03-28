Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. National Bankshares upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.97.

PPL stock opened at C$47.41 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$35.59 and a 1 year high of C$48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.94. The firm has a market cap of C$26.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,384.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

