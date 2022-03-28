Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 308,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,173,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

