Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 403,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 174,008 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 123,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

