Phala.Network Market Cap Reaches $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00110755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Phala.Network

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

