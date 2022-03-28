Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

