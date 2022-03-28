Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $83.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.