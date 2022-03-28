Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Decreased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,893 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $83.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

