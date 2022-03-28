PhoenixDAO (PHNX) One Day Volume Tops $168,801.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.37 million and $168,801.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00110898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

