Phore Trading 14.7% Higher This Week (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $577,617.94 and approximately $4,897.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002128 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00270810 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,498,207 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.