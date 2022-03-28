Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CEO Sells $5,899,475.89 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $256.71 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $257.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

