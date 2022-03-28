Piper Sandler Comments on First Citizens BancShares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $16.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $17.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $19.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $20.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $20.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $22.70 EPS.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.20.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $686.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $763.37. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $641.30 and a 1-year high of $947.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

