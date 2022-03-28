Piper Sandler Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $62.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after purchasing an additional 83,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

