Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TNYA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 24,149.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

