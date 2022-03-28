Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Short Interest Down 70.5% in March

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the February 28th total of 828,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil during the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LUKOY remained flat at $$6.96 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. Pjsc Lukoil has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Pjsc Lukoil ( OTCMKTS:LUKOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.09 billion during the quarter.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

