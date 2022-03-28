Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $26.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 133,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 73,152 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

