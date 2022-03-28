PolarityTE (PTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 143,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About PolarityTE (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

