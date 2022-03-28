Poolz Finance Price Reaches $4.24 on Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00008934 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and $1.27 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.77 or 0.07054175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,303.37 or 0.99614784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars.

