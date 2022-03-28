Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) & BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Potbelly and BT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $380.05 million 0.49 -$23.78 million ($0.89) -7.20 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.03 $610,000.00 N/A N/A

BT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Potbelly.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Potbelly and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 0 1 0 0 2.00 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Potbelly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Potbelly and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly -6.26% -938.53% -5.53% BT Brands 7.15% 31.00% 11.46%

Summary

BT Brands beats Potbelly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and one Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen franchise restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

