Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDFGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,459. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

