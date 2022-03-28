Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.38.

POW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$39.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,953. The stock has a market cap of C$26.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 19.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.54. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.63 and a 12-month high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$19.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

