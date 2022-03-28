Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

