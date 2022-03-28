Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
NASDAQ:PCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.07.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.
