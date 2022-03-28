Progress Software (PRGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

