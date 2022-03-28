Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 479,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,000. Progyny has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,686 shares of company stock valued at $22,708,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,466,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

