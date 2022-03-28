Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.
NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 479,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,000. Progyny has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.
In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,686 shares of company stock valued at $22,708,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,466,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.