ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $40.65

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.65, but opened at $38.99. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 656 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 559.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 115,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 95.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 57.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 20.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

