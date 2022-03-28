Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Up 114.3% in March

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the February 28th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.30) to GBX 1,590 ($20.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.48) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,059.33.

Prudential stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 600,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,309. Prudential has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prudential by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Prudential by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Prudential by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

