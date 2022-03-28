PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Plans Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

