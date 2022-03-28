Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 33.4% Higher Over Last Week

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $373.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.54 or 0.07120917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,491.09 or 0.99830585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

