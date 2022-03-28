Pyrk Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $760.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $25,890.77 and $760.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003242 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

