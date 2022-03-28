Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RLMD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $679.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 174,994 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 726,313 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,254 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

