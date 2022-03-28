Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Raised by Analyst

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report released on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

SMMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMMF opened at $26.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $333.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.43. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,907 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.