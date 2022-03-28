Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Raised by Analyst

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report released on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.
SMMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.07%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,907 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
