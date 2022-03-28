Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Issued By Truist Financial

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Post in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Post by 547.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 383,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,221,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Post by 287.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

